Margarita "Rita" Stavrakis

Margarita "Rita" Stavrakis Obituary
Margarita "Rita" Stavrakis

Madison - Margarita "Rita" Stavrakis, 85, longtime Madison resident, died peacefully at home on Friday. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation from 4PM to 8PM this Wednesday at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison. A funeral service will be held at 10AM on Thursday at St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, 1447 Sussex Tpk., Randolph. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For the complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
