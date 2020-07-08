1/
Margot LaTorre
Margot LaTorre passed away peacefully in her home on May 23, 2020. She was 85 years old.

Born in Summit, NJ, to James W. and Eunice (nee Klein) Hickey, Margot was a graduate of Edgewood Park Junior College, Briarcliff Manor, NY. Margot lived in Summit, Florham Park, and Gladstone before moving to Pottersville in 2012. She was a devout parishioner of St. Brigid Church in Peapack.

Margot was a member of the Women's Club of Tewksbury and taught at the Pottersville Nursery School. She greatly enjoyed casual and competitive horseback riding. Her keen interests in nature, music, art, and adventure have been a source of inspiration for her children and grandchildren. Margot was blessed with many friends throughout her life and will be greatly missed.

Margot is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, James J. LaTorre, and is survived by her four children, James Jr., Jennifer Palombo, Chris, and Laura Duncan; and her grandchildren, James III, Michael, Ryan, Max, Ella, Gray, Matthew, and Avery.

Margot was privately laid to rest with her husband in the Peapack Union Cemetery in Gladstone, NJ. A Mass will be dedicated to her at a later date.




Published in Daily Record & Courier News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
