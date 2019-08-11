|
Marguerite Catherine Garde
Parsippany - Marguerite Catherine Garde passed away on July 29, 2019, at Troy Hills Center in Parsippany, NJ, at the age of 110.
Marguerite was predeceased by her husband of 44 years Edward Garde (1986).
She is survived by her children Susan Riggs (NJ) and Richard Garde (CO). She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren: Jerilyn, Irene, Ned, Jetur Ryan, Kerrilyn, & Michael,. and her 8 great-grandchildren: Deklyn, Abby, Evelyn, Bryson, Norah, Caroline, Corinne, and Hailey.
A Celebration of Marguerite's Life will take place at 11AM on Saturday September 21, 2019, in the Chapel at St. Francis Residential Community, Denville, NJ. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 11, 2019