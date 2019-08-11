Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Chapel
19 Pocono Rd
Denville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Garde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Catherine Garde


1909 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marguerite Catherine Garde Obituary
Marguerite Catherine Garde

Parsippany - Marguerite Catherine Garde passed away on July 29, 2019, at Troy Hills Center in Parsippany, NJ, at the age of 110.

Marguerite was predeceased by her husband of 44 years Edward Garde (1986).

She is survived by her children Susan Riggs (NJ) and Richard Garde (CO). She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren: Jerilyn, Irene, Ned, Jetur Ryan, Kerrilyn, & Michael,. and her 8 great-grandchildren: Deklyn, Abby, Evelyn, Bryson, Norah, Caroline, Corinne, and Hailey.

A Celebration of Marguerite's Life will take place at 11AM on Saturday September 21, 2019, in the Chapel at St. Francis Residential Community, Denville, NJ. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marguerite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now