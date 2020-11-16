Marguerite "Peggy" Considine



Marguerite "Peggy" Considine passed away peacefully at Ladysmith Care Center, WI on November 11, 2020, after a brief battle with the Coronavirus. She shared 79 years of love and faith with her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21st at 10 am at St. Mary's Church, Denville. Interment to follow at the Denville Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Friday, November 20th from 3 pm - 6 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville. Donations in her name may be made to the good work of the Denville Food Pantry, 1 St. Mary's Place, Denville, NJ 07834.



Peggy was born on a sunny spring day in May of 1941. She was one of two children to bless the Nazzaro Family. After her schooling she met Edmund "Eddy" Considine at a Catholic singles event at The Fireside in Denville, NJ and the rest was history. They settled in Mine Hill and started their family. Peggy studied nursing and was always a selfless caregiver. Tragically, Eddy passed in 1979, leaving his beloved Peggy and their two young children. Peggy worked hard to give the kids a good life. She tirelessly worked to keep them safe and give them every opportunity she could. It takes a village and she seemed to be surrounded with love. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing volleyball and doing latch hooks. But her true joy came from spending time with her family and watching her children and grandchildren grow. As she grew older, she moved to Pennsylvania and later Wisconsin. She loved to participate in any activity presented to her. She made many new friends in Wisconsin. On many days, she found joy from simply sitting in the company of others, watching and listening to the world bustle around her.



She belonged to the Catholic Alumni Association and was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Church. She is preceded in death by her husband (Eddy), her mother (Mafalda), her father (Alfonso) and her sister-in-law (Della). Although we are saddened by her passing, in this season of Thanksgiving we are reminded to be ever grateful for having had her bless our lives.



She leaves joyful memories to her children Brian Considine (47) and Renee Huber (44); her three grandchildren, Amelia, Maggie and Emily, her brother Samuel Nazzaro; cousins Dee, Mike, Sam Jr. and Rosemary and many more dear relatives and friends.









