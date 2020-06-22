Maria Auria Noriega
Maria Auria Noriega

Maria Auria Noriega passed away on June 18, 2020 at Morris View Nursing Home, she was 90 years old. She was predeceased by her husband, Agustin in 1978. She is survived by 5 children, Agustin Noriega and wife Christine of Dover, Maria Rosa Partica and husband Frank of Succasunna, Maria Aurelia Prisco and husband Steve of West Long Branch, Antonio Noriega and partner Harold of Mt Arlington, Juan Carlos Noriega and wife Sue of Dover. Also 5 siblings, Pedro Ruiz of Dover, Aurelio Ruiz of Succasunna, Guadalupe Ruiz of Spain, Pilar Ruiz of Spain and Manuel Ruiz of Spain. She also had 6 grandchildren, Corinne, Nicole, Tania, Laura, Steven and Nicholas and 1 great-grand child, Noah.

Maria moved to New Jersey from Spain in 1969. She worked as a packager for Warner Lambert before retiring in 1985. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Dover.

She enjoyed cooking and being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved knitting, vacationing with her family and enjoying life.

Due to current executive orders all arrangements are private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).




Published in Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
