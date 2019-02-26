Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi RC Church
Chatham, NJ
View Map
Chatham Twp. - Maria Basic, 72, of Chatham Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Funeral services begin 9AM on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial at Corpus Christi RC Church, Chatham. Interment at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather to celebrate Maria's life at a visitation held on Wednesday from 6-8PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2019
