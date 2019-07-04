Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Liturgy
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clement Pope & Martyr Church
Rockaway, NJ
View Map
Maria Cicchino Obituary
Maria Cicchino

Rockaway - Maria Cicchino (Forte) passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at the age of 92.after having been surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Born in Castelpetroso, Italy, she came to the United States in 1952, and lived in Irvington for many years before moving to Rockaway, NJ in 1975.

Maria loved gardening, cooking and baking as well as travelling, she had a strong faith and attended church everyday and sang in the church choir. During church bingo she could be found in the kitchen cooking pizzas.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years Giuseppe Cicchino in 2001 and her son-in-law Lenny Calabrese.

She is survived by her beloved children Nancy Pellegrini of Dover, Dolores Calabrese of Parsippany and James and wife Andrea Cicchino of Long Valley, NJ. She is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren Debbie, Jeff & his wife Tita, Felicia & husband Brian, Nicholas & his long-time partner Benjamim, Lauren & husband Chris, Carl, Brittany & Jimmy as well as her great-grandchildren Gianna, Jakob, Bethany, Noah, Isabella, Valentina and Emily. Her sister Nicolina Cicchino of Freehold, NJ, nephew Domenic & wife Bonnie Cicchino along with many beloved nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy.

Visitation will be held on Friday July 5, 2019, from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.

A Liturgy of Christian Mass will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Clement Pope & Martyr Church in Rockaway. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ.

Memorial donations can be made in her memory to either the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation or the Alzheimer's Foundation by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record on July 4, 2019
