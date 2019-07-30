Services
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
1921 - 2019
Maria Kozaczek Obituary
Maria Kozaczek

Cedar Knolls - Maria Kozaczek, age 98, formerly of Cedar Knolls, NJ, passed away at Care One Assisted Living in Livingston, New Jersey on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Maria was born March 29, 1921 in Podhajce, Poland, and came to the United States April 24, 1950. She lived first in New York, NY, then Whitestone, Queens, NY, and later in Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY. In 1981 she moved to Cedar Knolls, NJ, residing there for 37 years until moving to her assisted living home a year ago. Maria was an avid gardener and a familiar face in her community, serving on the Morris County Board of Elections for many years.

Mrs. Kozaczek was preceded in death by her first husband, Nikon Holowinsky, and her husband, Edward Kozaczek, as well as son, John Holowinsky. She is survived by her daughter, Luba Holowinsky, of New York, NY, and her sons, Eugene Holowinsky, Michael Kozaczek and her grandson Eugene Holowinsky, Jr., all residents of New Jersey, as well as her great grand children.

Maria is also survived by her sisters in Poland, Adela Siwiec and Kazimiera Gawlik along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a visitation on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6-9pm at the Bradley Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., in Whippany. Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the funeral home at 9:30am, for a 10am service. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The , at . which is looking for a cure for this disease. The local chapter is in Florham Park, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on July 30, 2019
