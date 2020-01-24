|
Maria Oakley
Maria Oakley passed away January 21, 2020 at Care One at Hanover. She was 83. Born in Ukraine, she came to America in 1949 and settled in Cedar Knolls. She worked for Pace Industries in Cedar Knolls for over 40 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Whippany. She enjoyed gardening and visiting with friends.
She is survived by her niece Sophie Bailey and husband Daniel; one grand-niece and one grand-nephew.
A visitation will be held at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., Whippany, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a funeral service commencing at the conclusion of visitation. An interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.
For additional information go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020