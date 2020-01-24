Services
Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home
49 Whippany Rd
Whippany, NJ 07981
(973) 887-2186
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Oakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Oakley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Oakley Obituary
Maria Oakley

Maria Oakley passed away January 21, 2020 at Care One at Hanover. She was 83. Born in Ukraine, she came to America in 1949 and settled in Cedar Knolls. She worked for Pace Industries in Cedar Knolls for over 40 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. John's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Whippany. She enjoyed gardening and visiting with friends.

She is survived by her niece Sophie Bailey and husband Daniel; one grand-niece and one grand-nephew.

A visitation will be held at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., Whippany, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a funeral service commencing at the conclusion of visitation. An interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

For additional information go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -