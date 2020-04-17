Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Maria P. Byrnes


1936 - 2020
Lake Hopatcong - Maria P. Byrnes of Lake Hopatcong, NJ passed away peacefully at Regency Grande Nursing Home in Dover on April 15th, (Not from Covid-19) where she resided for 3 1/2 years. Maria was born on June 16, 1936 in Avellino, Italy.

She is preceded in death by her husband John Brynes Sr., her parents Carmen and Cetrina Battaglino, sister Nina Needam, brother John Battaglino.

She is survived by daughter June who was her best friend, her son John and wife Bonnie, her sister Geraldine Fossile of Mass., sister Carmela of Italy, many nieces & nephews, and her cats.

Maria will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, loving mom. A big hearted cat lover & N.Y. Yankee fan. She loved to plant flowers.

She will be truly missed by those who knew her.

There will be no service.

Interment will be private

Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
