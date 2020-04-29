|
Maria Pedersen (Schroeder)
Maria Pedersen (Schroeder) passed away at Morristown Memorial Hospital on April 26, 2020, at the age of 68.
Born in the Bronx, NY, she moved to the Marcella section of Rockaway Township, NJ in 1978.
Maria was a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She loved gardening and collecting house plants, and was especially fond of cacti. Her passion was for her horses, she had a few, most recently her quarter horse "Pippy," and her miniature donkey "Gump". Her greatest accomplishment was her family and raising her 3 children. She loved hosting family dinners and playing with her grandchildren.
Maria is survived by her beloved husband of 39 years, Gary Pedersen and by her loving children and their families: Eric and wife Katie, their children: Harris and Maggie, Kurt and wife Casey, and Sonja and husband Justin with another grandchild, Aria Maria on the way, as well as her sisters Madelon Sarti and Nora Wladimirsky and their families.
A private family service will be held under the direction of Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to New Jersey Camp for Blind Children, Inc. "Camp Marcella" or The Fellowship of Christian Firefighters International by way of https://inmemof.org/maria-a-pedersen
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020