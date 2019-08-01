|
|
Maria Suk
Denville - Maria Anita Suk (Romeo) of Denville, NJ passed away on July 30, 2019, at the age of 75.
Maria is survived by her husband Jerry Suk Jr. and by her children Jerry Suk III and Susan Howard and Ann Marie Ficarra and her fiancé Robert Dangler. Her grandchildren Eric and Caitlyn Ficarra, and Emillie Ficarra as well as her siblings Rita and her husband Dennis Dolen, James and his wife Patricia Romeo and Anthony and his wife Arlene Romeo also survive her.
Visitation will be held on Friday August 2, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. A Liturgy of Christian Mass will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 10:00AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Mt. Lakes, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Morristown, NJ.
Memorial Donations can be made in her memory to: St. Elizabeth's Alumni Association or to Memorial Sloan Kettering.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 1, 2019