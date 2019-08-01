Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Mt. Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Suk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Suk


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Suk Obituary
Maria Suk

Denville - Maria Anita Suk (Romeo) of Denville, NJ passed away on July 30, 2019, at the age of 75.

Maria is survived by her husband Jerry Suk Jr. and by her children Jerry Suk III and Susan Howard and Ann Marie Ficarra and her fiancé Robert Dangler. Her grandchildren Eric and Caitlyn Ficarra, and Emillie Ficarra as well as her siblings Rita and her husband Dennis Dolen, James and his wife Patricia Romeo and Anthony and his wife Arlene Romeo also survive her.

Visitation will be held on Friday August 2, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. A Liturgy of Christian Mass will be held on Saturday, August 3, at 10:00AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Mt. Lakes, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Morristown, NJ.

Memorial Donations can be made in her memory to: St. Elizabeth's Alumni Association or to Memorial Sloan Kettering.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now