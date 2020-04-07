|
Mariann E. Mariano
Morristown - Mariann E. Mariano passed away peacefully at her home in Morristown, NJ. on April 5, 2020.
She was born on August 6, 1948 in Newark, living there until moving to Florham Park in 1956. Mariann was the loving daughter of deceased parents Anne and Ross Mariano of Florham Park. She is survived by her siblings Daniel Mariano of Roselle, Kathleen (Mariano) Underhill of Morristown, Ross Mariano of Scottsdale, Arizona, and brother-in-law Allen Underhill of Morristown. She is also predeceased by many relatives and friends.
Mariann graduated in 1965 from Hanover Park Regional High School. She worked for many years at MetLife, Inc. where she held a variety of job responsibilities. Upon leaving the business world, Mariann's career path took a different turn. She became a child care-giver. Her caring, positive and upbeat personality enabled her to give the children she was with love, guidance and direction. Truly a part of who she was, Mariann always had a "Mary Poppins" bag full of age appropriate games, books and toys that accompanied her wherever she went. She was truly loved by the children she cared for and by the parents who entrusted their children to her care.
Mariann had a big heart that treasured the many relationships she had. She was an avid reader that loved the beach, reading on her balcony and celebrating all of her Catholic holidays. Her friendly and outgoing personality allowed her to make friends wherever she went.
Mariann will be deeply missed by her family, her friends and everyone whose life she touched. May she rest in peace and fly with the angels.
Private funeral arrangements will be conducted by Galante Funeral Home in Union, N.J. A memorial mass to celebrate Mariann's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Hospital stjude.org
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020