Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Congregational Church in Chester
Marie Catherine (Ammann) Eberhardt Obituary
Marie Catherine (nee Ammann) Eberhardt

Chester - Marie Catherine (nee Ammann) Eberhardt, 96, a 72-year resident of Chester, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday April 26, 2019 at Merry Heart Nursing Home in Succasunna, NJ. Marie was born on April 8, 1923 in Long Branch, NJ to the late Henry and Frieda Ammann. She graduated from Asbury Park High School, attended Douglass College, and later received a bachelor's degree from Drew University. Marie was a lifetime member of the First Congregational Church in Chester, founding board member of both the Chester and Mendham Senior Housing, Chester Garden Club member, and longtime Chester Board of Education member. Marie enjoyed many years of substitute teaching in the Chester and Mendham area, and loved to travel. During WWII she worked in radar systems on Sandy Hook, NJ, and later earned her private pilot's license. Marie had a wide and varied base of knowledge and was considered a valuable research source by her children and grandchildren.

Marie is survived by her five loving children, Steven Eberhardt and wife Polly, Diana Eberhardt and partner Tom Carroll, April Eberhardt and husband Harold Marsh III, Philip Eberhardt and wife Jane, and Nancy Eberhardt and husband Tim Aloia; seven caring grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a large extended family. She was predeceased by her dear husband of 72 years, George Eberhardt, in 2014; and by her three siblings.

Marie's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at the William J. Leber Funeral Home (908) 879-3090, 15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt. 206) Chester, NJ 07930. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11am at the First Congregational Church in Chester. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of Chester, 30 Hillside Road, PO Box 125, Chester, NJ 07930.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 28, 2019
