Marie Edna Gonda
Boonton - Marie Edna Gonda (nee Mazzei), 99, of Boonton, passed away at home on April 25, 2020. .Marie was born in North Bergen and was a lifelong resident of Boonton.
Earlier in life, Marie worked as an assembler for Johannson Manufacturing. During World War II, she worked for Aircraft Radio in Boonton Township, and was a volunteer nurse's aide. Marie spent most of her life as a proud homemaker. She was a member of the Tops Club and served as Vice-President of the Boonton Friendship Club.
Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name to Compassionate Care Hospice, would be greatly appreciated. Letters of Condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Marie is survived by her beloved children Albert, John, George and his wife Claudia, Joseph and his wife Debi, Melanie Fenton and her husband
Daniel and Corine Emery and her husband Edwin. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Jessica, John, William, Brittany, Jordan, Troy, Zachary, Benjamin, Edwin Jr., Eva, Cynthia and Tina. Marie also left behind 13 adoring great grandchildren. Marie was predeceased by her husband George, daughter Jennifer Hudson and grandchildren Kevin and Skyler.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020