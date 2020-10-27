Marie Elaine Swaykowski (Hinde)



Marie Swaykowski, died on Sunday October 25, 2029, born December 24, 1946 in Key West Florida, as she enters eternal life, she happily goes into the loving arms of her late husband William Swaykowski and her late son Kenneth William Van Orden III (1993).



Born and raised in Key West, FL she met her former husband and father to her 3 children, where she resided in Netcong, NJ for 20 years. Upon meeting her late husband Bill, they then resided in Liberty, South Carolina for 26 years. Upon Bill's death, Marie has resided with her brother Fred Hinde, Jr., his wife Glenda Hinde, daughter Melissa Hinde-Cullen, and wife Tammy Cullen, for the past 10 years in Fairview, Tennessee.



She is the daughter of the late Fred Hinde Sr., and Rose (Marshall) Hinde. and sibling to the late Jane Hinde who passed at the age of 10 years old.



Marie, loved her family above all things. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother/nana. She also enjoyed camping and spending time with good friends.



Marie is survived by her two daughters Crystal (Van Orden) Piela and husband Les Piela of Hackettstown, NJ,



Madeline (Van Orden) Harris and husband Norman Harris (Butch) of Hamburg, NJ, and daughter inlaw Kelly Van Orden, widow of the late Ken Van Orden of Landing, NJ. Eight grandchildren Jason Gavilanes and wife Mailyn of Aberdeen, NJ, Norm Harris III and his wife Justyna, of Hamburg, NJ, Matthew Gavilanes and fiancé Saundra Rios, of Woburn, Mass, Stephen Harris, Danielle Harris, both of Hamburg NJ, Madison Van Orden, Rhiannon Van Orden both of Landing, NJ Amanda Gavilanes and partner Zachary Goecek of Tannersville, PA, 3 Great grandchildren Arya Gavilanes, Alexander Gavilanes and baby Gavilanes and Kaya Goecek.



A private celebration of life to honor our beloved mother will be held in Key West, Fla for 2021. To take our mother home.









