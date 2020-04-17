|
|
Marie Gloria Sapio
Madison - Marie Gloria Sapio (nee Freda) was welcomed into the Lord's arms on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 90.
Marie was born on July 10, 1929 and was a lifelong Madison resident. She was married to her beloved husband Nick on September 27, 1952. Nick and Marie lived across the street from one another on Park Avenue. The couple settled in Madison, where they raised their family and have lived ever since. Marie had a deep faith in God and was a parishioner at St. Vincent's in Madison her entire life.
Marie was an assistant tax collector with the Borough of Florham Park for many years, prior to her retirement.
Marie always had a smile for everyone she encountered and loved her clothes and jewelry. She was renowned for her chocolate chip cookies and an apple pie that compared to no other. Marie's good-hearted nature and warmth will be forever remembered and she will be deeply missed by all who loved and knew her.
In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her brother Rocco Freda and sister Rosalie Davis. She is survived by her beloved husband, Nick of Madison, three daughters, Marilyn McClure and her husband Ken of Montville, NJ; Laura Hussa and her husband Bill of Barnegat, NJ and Nancy Fioretto and her husband Frank of Randolph, NJ, one sister Anne Lawless and her husband Joe; her sister in law Nancy Freda and her brother in law John Davis.
In addition she is survived by eight cherished grandchildren: Bill Hussa and his wife Laura; Kim McClure; Michael Hussa and his wife Colleen; Ken McClure; Frank Fioretto, Nicole Hussa, Dayna Muse and her husband Chris and Dan McClure and his wife Angiolina; six loving great grandchildren, Nick, Will, Dan, Ana, Olivia and Matthew.
She leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews, godchildren and dear friends.
Visitation and funeral services will be held privately for immediate family. Interment will be at St. Vincent's Cemetery, Madison, NJ under the direction of Madison Memorial Funeral Home. For notes of condolence, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
A celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date.
Charitable contributions can be made in Marie's memory to: St. Vincent Martyr Church, 26 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ 07940
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020