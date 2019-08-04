Services
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Marie H. Malecz


1922 - 2019
Marie H. Malecz Obituary
Marie H. Malecz

Denville - Marie H. Malecz, of Denville, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at home on Thurs., Aug. 1, 2019. She was just two days shy of celebrating 97 wonderful years on this earth. Public visitation will take place on Thurs., Aug. 8th from 4 - 8 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave, Denville. Funeral Service will take place on Fri., Aug. 9th at 11 am at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. Memorial Donations are being accepted to by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 4, 2019
