Services
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Krill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Krill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Krill Obituary
Marie Krill

Wharton - Marie Krill passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on August 18, 2019 at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. She was 78 years of age.

Marie was born and raised in the Bronx to the late Rocco and Genevieve Paladino. She lived in Wharton for the past 47 years. She worked at Picatinny Arsenal for Chugach Alaska for the past 18 years doing Hazardous Material Inventory.

She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Paladino.

She is survived by her husband Joseph Krill of Wharton, 6 children; Michael Paladino and his wife Laura of Kenvil, Barbara Bennett and her husband Robin of Washington, Steven Kilano of FL, David Kilano of Stanhope, Tina Pittenger and her husband Steve of Newton and Kim Kilano of Atlantic City, 18 grandchildren; Melissa, Michelle, Dana, Mikey, Jimmy, Angela, Donald, Nicholas, Madison, Mason, Angela, Jacob, Nicholas, Tyler, Kelsey, Jill, Ryan and David, 7 great-grandchildren; Madison, Berkley, Alyna, Isabella, Dante, Adriana and Lucy, and 5 siblings; Jelsa Palao and her wife Jeannie of CA, John Paladino and his wife Sandra of Wharton, Rocco Paladino Jr. and his wife Jane of OH, Anne Paladino of OH and Jennifer Avicolli and her husband Nick of NY.

A Memorial Visitation will be held 4-7pm on Thursday August 22, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held at 7pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private.

Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now