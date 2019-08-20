|
|
Marie Krill
Wharton - Marie Krill passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on August 18, 2019 at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. She was 78 years of age.
Marie was born and raised in the Bronx to the late Rocco and Genevieve Paladino. She lived in Wharton for the past 47 years. She worked at Picatinny Arsenal for Chugach Alaska for the past 18 years doing Hazardous Material Inventory.
She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Paladino.
She is survived by her husband Joseph Krill of Wharton, 6 children; Michael Paladino and his wife Laura of Kenvil, Barbara Bennett and her husband Robin of Washington, Steven Kilano of FL, David Kilano of Stanhope, Tina Pittenger and her husband Steve of Newton and Kim Kilano of Atlantic City, 18 grandchildren; Melissa, Michelle, Dana, Mikey, Jimmy, Angela, Donald, Nicholas, Madison, Mason, Angela, Jacob, Nicholas, Tyler, Kelsey, Jill, Ryan and David, 7 great-grandchildren; Madison, Berkley, Alyna, Isabella, Dante, Adriana and Lucy, and 5 siblings; Jelsa Palao and her wife Jeannie of CA, John Paladino and his wife Sandra of Wharton, Rocco Paladino Jr. and his wife Jane of OH, Anne Paladino of OH and Jennifer Avicolli and her husband Nick of NY.
A Memorial Visitation will be held 4-7pm on Thursday August 22, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A Funeral Service will be held at 7pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private.
Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 20, 2019