Marie (Lara) Moore
West Caldwell - Marie (Lara) Moore passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at her home at the Crane's Mill Retirement Community, Passaic Ave., West Caldwell, NJ, with her five children by her side. She was born in New York City, on February 16, 1926 to Francisco J. Lara and Isadora (Puga) Lara. She attended parochial schools in New York City and graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent, Riverdale, NY in 1948.
She was a lifelong tennis player, a crossword puzzle addict, and accomplished bridge player. In 1950 she married George P. Moore, the brother of her friend, neighbor and college classmate Regina (Moore) Boyle. They made their home in the Inwood neighborhood at the northern tip of Manhattan. In 1963 they moved the family to Madison, NJ where Marie made many life-long friends and became involved in community affairs. For many years she was an outspoken member of the Madison Republican Committee, including several years as its Chairwoman. She was employed as an office manager at Gowmac Instrument Company in Madison, the Madison School Department offices, and BASF in Hanover, NJ.
Marie was energetic, opinionated, and had a great sense of humor. She thrived on family gatherings, especially when grandchildren arrived. While her home in Madison was the center of activities for 50 years, she and her husband enjoyed occasional trips to Europe and to visit children and grandchildren.
Marie made friends easily and in 2013 she and George moved to the Crane's Mill Retirement Community where she quickly made important friends and became a sought after bridge partner, dinner companion, and active committee volunteer. She cherished her life-long friends from Madison, and was blessed with new friends at Crane's Mill. She greatly and warmly appreciated the great care that was provided to her at Crane's Mill, especially in her last year when the CNA team, nurses, and staff provided comfort, encouragement and humor during her most difficult days.
She was predeceased by her late husband George P. Moore of 65 years, and is survived by her five children: Ann Moore and husband James Aylward of Little Falls, NJ; Peter Moore and wife Mary Moore, of Falmouth, Maine; Robert Moore and wife Cristina Tur, of Astoria, NY; Susan (Moore) Loebs and husband David Loebs, of Denver, NC; and Louise (Moore) Maxwell and husband Stuart Maxwell, of Seattle, WA. She is survived by her beloved brothers E. Ronald Lara and his wife Patrice Lara, of Breckenridge, Colorado and Frank Lara and wife Judy Lara of Nampa, Idaho. She is survived by her grandchildren Lara Aylward and James Aylward, Christian Loebs, Leigh Ann Olsson, Jessica Loebs, David Loebs, Andrew Loebs, three great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff and management of Crane's Mill for their outstanding care of Marie, for all of her six years while a resident and especially in her final days.
SERVICES: A wake will be held at Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, 106 Main Street, Madison, NJ on September 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Crane's Mill Retirement Community (Hinman Hall) at 11:00 AM on September 27, 2019. Interment will be a private, family only, service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Market Street Mission, 9 Market St, Morristown, NJ 07960 or online at https://www.marketstreet.org/donate/
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019