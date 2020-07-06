1/1
Marie Stoia
Marie Stoia

Marie Stoia (Soldo) passed peacefully on July 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Born and raised in Newark, N.J., Marie moved with her children to the Fairchild section of Morris Township in 1967.

Marie loved traveling with her longtime companion Bill (Harp) Naughton to play the slots in Atlantic City and Las Vegas and to play the wheels on the Seaside Boardwalk. She also enjoyed bingo, nightly 500 Rummy games with Harp, Uncle Bob and Aunt Mary, and family gatherings where she would always volunteer to bake her famous cheesecake. Marie was a waitress at Don's Diner in Irvington, N.J. for many years. In the 1980s, she worked at the Breyers Ice Cream Shop and Fashion Bug in the Morris County Mall until she retired after the birth of her first granddaughter to help care for the next generation.

Marie was predeceased by her mother Pearl Soldo, brother Anthony Soldo, sister Eleanor Maher and her longtime companion Bill (Harp) Naughton.

She is survived by her three children, Jim (Paula), Rene & Tina and Charlie (Lynn), grandchildren, Jason (Veronica), Mike (Bianca), Kimberly Habig (Dan), Cody, Melissa and Taylor, and great grandchildren Wyatt, Gianna, Adler, Colton and Caden who called her Boo Ba.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Avenue, Morris Plains, N.J. 07950. Following current Covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be allowed in the building at any one time. Masks and social distancing are required. The family acknowledges and understands that many are still uncomfortable to attend public gatherings and will be unable to attend the visitation. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Morris Minute Men Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 192, Morris Plains, N.J. 07950.




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
