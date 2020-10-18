Marilyn Beth Bott
Marilyn Beth Bott passed away peacefully on Saturday October 17th, 2020 with her family by her side. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The majority of her career was spent in real estate and as a general contractor, constructing homes in the Morris County area. Her passions were travel gardening, football and music, especially attending opera at the Met with her friends Paula and Carol. Marilyn is survived by her daughters Karen Miles and husband Steve, Jean Licker and husband Bob and Karol Hicks: her grandchildren Christopher Holzmann and wife Pamela, Brian Holzmann and wife Gina, Larry Hicks and wife Alexandra, Jason Licker and wife Kristin, William Hicks and wife Dayna, Claire Walters and husband Dustin, Erik Holzmann, and Lindsay Hicks, she is also survived by 12 great grandchildren. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Bott, her sister Evelyn Lonergan and her good friend John Gregory. Per our mother's request, we are keeping her service simple and private. The family requests that any donations be contributed to the: Montville Twp First Aid Squad, PO Box 416, Montville NJ 07045, Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com