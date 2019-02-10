|
Marilyn J. Byron
Budd Lake - Marilyn J. Byron, 85, of Budd Lake, New Jersey died peacefully on February 7, 2019 at The House of the Good Shepard in Hackettstown, New Jersey. Born February 23, 1933 to the late Agnes and Herbert Conley in Brooklyn, New York. Marilyn grew up in New York City and graduated from Mother Cabrini High School.
Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband of 39 years George, her son Thomas Byron and her brother John Conley.
Marilyn and George later relocated to Budd Lake. She was a former Postmaster at both Delaware and Oxford, New Jersey. Marilyn loved to read, travel and spend time with family and friends. She loved to laugh and always wore a smile.
Survivors include a daughter, Theresa Walsh and her husband, Peter of Venice, Florida and a son, Stephen Byron of Overland Park, Kansas. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Leslie Martin, Kate Tarter, Maureen Walsh, Patsy Walsh, Ryne Byron and many other loving relatives and close friends.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Judes Church, Mt Olive Road, Budd Lake, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The House of the Good Shepard, 798 Willow Grove Street, Hackettstown, New Jersey.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 10, 2019