Marinko J. Lukin
Boonton - Marinko J. Lukin, 71, of Boonton passed away on June 19, 2020 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Born in Olib, Croatia, Marinko arrived in the United States in 1964, living in Newark and Irvington before settling in Boonton in 1981.
Marinko worked as a truck driver for Moskowitz Transport in North Bergen. He was a member of Teamsters Local 560, and was a shop steward.
He proudly served in the United States Army from 1968 - 1970 during the Vietnam War. He was a devoted adorer for more than 20 years at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Parsippany and a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Boonton. Marinko loved to see plants and vegetables grow and was an avid gardener after he retired.
Marinko is predeceased by his parents, Ivan and Petrica (Budesa) Lukin; his brother John G. Lukin , and sister Anamaria Lukin. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years Snjezana "Anna" (Poljanic); his loving children, Mario (Alison) Lukin and John S. Lukin; his grandchildren Olivia and Evan; his sister Tereza Rogic (Emil); sister-in-law Aida and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be held on Thursday, June, 25, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Everyone entering the Funeral Home or Church, will be required to wear a mask.
Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wooton Street in Boonton.
In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards in Marinko's name would be greatly appreciated by the family. Letters of Condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.