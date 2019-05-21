|
|
Marinus "Bobby" Dorr
Wharton - Wharton: Marinus "Bobby" Dorr, III passed away suddenly at his home. He was 56 years of age.
Bobby was born in Hoboken and was raised in Mine Hill before settling in Wharton.
Mr. Dorr worked for the County of Morris for 29 years and retired as the Supply Manager he was currently working for the Borough of Wharton and was a member of the Board of Health.
He was a member and current president of the American Legion Post #91 S.A.L. of Wharton. Bobby was the current Secretary for the Wharton Fire Department and former president of the Wharton First Aid Squad.
Bobby enjoyed Bowling for over 30 years. He was a member of the Thursday Night Mixed League of Rockaway Lanes.
Predeceased by his parents: Marinus R. Dorr, Jr. and Christina (née Farrell).
Survived by his Sister, Christiana Dorr. Brother, Kyle Dorr and wife Jen. Life Long Friend, Michael Madson. Godmother: Ethel Harden. God Daughter: Shannon Dorr. Eight Nieces & Nephews and five Grand Nieces and Nephews. Also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held 5-8pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby's memory to the Wharton Fire Department, Robert Street, Wharton, NJ 07885 would be appreciated. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on May 21, 2019