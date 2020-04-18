Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
Mario Hernandez passed to an eternal life on April 10, 2020 at Saint Clare's Hospital in Denville NJ at age 59. Mario lived his life to the fullest. Enjoyed time with his family, playing soccer, running, singing and most of all loving and caring person. He was survived by his wife Leticia Mendoza, his daughters, Anahi, Maria, and Xochitl Hernandez, and grandchildren, Leslye, Andrew, Giancarlo and Zayra. Forever he will be remembered. All arrangements private by Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (Tuttlefh.com)

https://www.gofundme.com/f/fuz9z-funeral-cost?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
