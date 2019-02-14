|
|
Marion D. (nee-Petzinger) Loree
Lake Hopatcong - Marion D. (nee-Petzinger) Loree, age 92, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. Born in Newark, she grew up in Newark and Irvington and lived in New Providence and Chatham before moving to Lake Hopatcong four years ago. Marion was a dedicated homemaker to her family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward J. on 1/8/1999 and her granddaughter, Amanda Loree. Survivors include her children: Linda Loree Stewart and her partner Ken; Edward J. Loree and his wife Patti, and James W. Loree and his partner Michelle; her seven cherished grandchildren: Jennifer Smith Luongo, Erica Loree Farnsworth and her husband Heath, Dan Loree and his wife Betsy, Shannon Loree Merritt and her husband Matt, Jonathan, Christian, and Brandon Loree; and three treasured great-grandchildren: Anthony and Christopher Luongo, and Esme Rae Loree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, 95 Mt. Airy Rd, Basking Ridge. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany, N.J., 973-887-3235
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 14, 2019