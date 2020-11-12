Marion E. Rush



Netcong - Marion E. Rush, (nee:O'Brien) of Netcong; born October 21, 1920 went home to heaven on November 10, 2020, to be with her husband of 54 years, Robert A. Rush. Four days after her birth the Stanhope Methodist Episcopal Church in Netcong was dedicated. Marion was a lifelong and very active member of this church holding many positions including Board of Trustee President, Mission Chairperson, Communion Steward, first grade church school teacher and served on the Finance Committee. She and a former Pastor, created the church's community food pantry in the 1970's. She was a proud member of the United Methodist Women, served as the group's President and later receiving their Special Mission Recognition Award. She was also nominated as Local Lay member of the Northern District for the UMC in 1990. Outside of church she was a Boy Scout Den Mother, Classroom Mother for Netcong Elementary School, and served in the stands at Netcong High School football games for many years. Marion was a member of the Netcong Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and was President of the group, the same year her son was Netcong Borough Fire Chief. Marion set a goal to reach 100 years of age, an achievement attained, just a few short weeks ago.



Marion who inspired many and loved all is survived by her four children Robert, Candace, David, Amanda, Marion's sister Betty Curnow and their families.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Legacy Fund of the United Methodist Women 475 Riverside Drive 15th Floor New York, New York, 10115 to carry on the work of the United Methodist Women. The memorial service and burial proceedings will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong.









