Marion E. Schaub
Ludlow, VT - Marion E. (Boiko) Schaub, 95, a resident of Ludlow, VT, passed away at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, NH on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
She was born March 2, 1924 in Garfield, NJ the daughter of John and Celia Boiko. She was a 1941 graduate of Garfield High School. While living in Northern New Jersey, she met and married the love of her life, Ralph Schaub. The couple married on October 3, 1943.
After retiring she and her husband settled in Vermont, living in both Plymouth and Ludlow. Marion always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially around the dinner table. She had a real zest for life and calmness about her. She will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her sons, Donald Schaub, John Schaub and his wife Susan and William Schaub and his wife Diane; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She is predeceased by her husband.
Marion's family would like to thank the staff of the Ludlow Ambulance, the Springfield Emergency Room, the Dartmouth Helicopter Team and the medical staff at the Cheshire Medical Center, Keene for the care and compassion that they shared with her.
Marion's family will remember her in private services and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to of Vermont, 431 Pine St. Suite 214, Burlington, VT. 05401.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene, NH is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019