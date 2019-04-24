|
|
Marion Grimm Forstenhausler
Succasunna - Marion Forstenhausler (nee Grimm), 89, of Succasunna, N.J., a former longtime North Caldwell, N.J., resident passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Paul Ippolito-Dancy Memorial, 9 Smull Ave., Caldwell, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at Notre Dame Church, North Caldwell, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. , followed by the interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, N.J.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 24, 2019