Paul Ippolito - Dancy Memorial
9 Smull Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-226-1166
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul Ippolito - Dancy Memorial
9 Smull Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
North Caldwell, NJ
Marion Grimm Forstenhausler


1929 - 2019
Marion Grimm Forstenhausler Obituary
Marion Grimm Forstenhausler

Succasunna - Marion Forstenhausler (nee Grimm), 89, of Succasunna, N.J., a former longtime North Caldwell, N.J., resident passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Paul Ippolito-Dancy Memorial, 9 Smull Ave., Caldwell, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated at Notre Dame Church, North Caldwell, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. , followed by the interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, N.J.

For the complete obituary, directions or to send the family condolences please visit, www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 24, 2019
