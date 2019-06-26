|
Marion L. Bechler
Morristown - Marion L Bechler, Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, Sister and Friend
Marion L Bechler, 86, passed away in Morristown NJ on June 25, 2019. Marion was born in Newark New Jersey on November 25, 1932 to Ralph and Louise Oswald née Geyer. She graduated from Hillside High School in Hillside New Jersey.
Marion moved to Morristown NJ in 1958, became a successful business woman as co-owner of POR15 in Whippany NJ, loved spending time with her family and summers on the Jersey Shore.
She is survived by her children, Ann Naylor and Bob Bechler; her grandchildren Kim Monari, Shannon Naylor, Adam Bechler, Helen Bechler and Brian Bechler; and her great grandchildren, Kyle Ulen and Dustin Ulen.
Visitation will be held on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the Morris Minutemen, PO Box 192, Morris Plains, NJ 07950 [email protected]
Published in Daily Record on June 26, 2019