Marion Stabile
Marion Stabile

Flanders - "Beloved Mother and cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother"

Marion Stabile (nee Murphy), 88, of Flanders, NJ passed away on July 9, 2020 at Regency Grande Nursing Home, Dover, NJ. She was born in Mine Hill, NJ. Marion previously resided in Rockaway, NJ, Boynton Beach, Florida before moving to Flanders, NJ 11 years ago.

Marion is survived by her beloved daughters Debbie Nicholson, Nancy Rosa and husband Sam and Donna Davis and husband Hal, her loving grandchildren Linda Wainen, Jimi Wainen and wife Nicole, Danielle Nicholson and cherished great-grandchildren Michael and Kaiden. She is predeceased by her daughter Shirley Ann Stabile.

Private funeral services are under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home, Raritan, NJ. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital www.stjude.org. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"




Published in Daily Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BONGIOVI FUNERAL HOME
416 BELL AVE
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
