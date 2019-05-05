|
Marion Wear
Denville - Marion Virginia Wear (Beam) passed away at her home in Denville, NJ on April 29, 2019, at the age of 92. Born in Newark, NJ she had summered in the Indian Lake section of Denville her whole life and moved to Denville permanently 41 years ago.
Marion was born to Fred and Elsie Beam, the Beam family has been in the Denville for over 100 years. She was a member of the Rockaway Presbyterian Church for over 36 years and was always active singing in the choir; she was also a lifetime and active member of the Lakeland Hills YMCA. Marion enjoyed working in the yard, loved her plants and flowers and taking walks along her road.
Marion was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Robert J. Wear in 2005. She is survived by her dear friend Ira Silverman and by many friends and neighbors.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019, from 9:00AM to 10:30AM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. Funeral services will follow at 11:00AM at the Rockaway Presbyterian Church 35 Church St. Rockaway, NJ 07866.
Published in Daily Record on May 5, 2019