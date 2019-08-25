Services
Wake Funeral Service
600 Gathering Park Cir Ste 101
Cary, NC 27519
(919) 465-0989
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Apex, NC
View Map
Marisa-Rose Cashin Ed.D.

Marisa-Rose Cashin Ed.D. Obituary
Marisa-Rose Cashin, Ed.D.

- - Marisa-Rose Cashin, Ed.D., age 52, passed away peacefully on July 12, 1019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Marisa was born in Denville, NJ. Marisa was a National Board Certified Teacher and a life-long learner. She received her undergraduate degree from Montclair State University, graduate degree from East Carolina University and her doctorate from North Central University in Curriculum & Instruction.

Marisa is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Peter; her son Marc; daughter-in-law Katie; granddaughter Zoey; mother Rose DiEllo; father-in-law Arthur; sister Julia Scotto; brother-in-law Paul; brother-in-law Arthur; sister-in-law Kerry and seven nieces and nephews - Trevor, Taylor, Kylee, David, Nancy, Marisa and Daniel.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Cashin's Crusaders Team page at www.angelsamongus.org to continue Marisa's fight to find a cure for Brain Cancer.

The Funeral Mass is Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, Apex, N.C. at 11:00am. There will be a celebration of Marisa's life at 1:00pm. Arrangements with Wake Funeral and Cremation. Please see www.wakefuneral.com for details.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 25, 2019
Inform family & friends of Marisa-Rose's passing.
