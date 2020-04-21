|
|
Marjorie A. (nee-Walsh) Peloubet
Whippany, NJ - Marjorie A. (nee-Walsh) Peloubet passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at Care One @ Morris in Parsippany after a long and courageous battle with PLS. She was 86.
She was born in Orange and grew up in Bloomfield. Marjorie lived in West Orange for 3 years & Lake Hiawatha for 54 years before moving to Whippany in 2013.
She was a H.R. Manager for G.A.B Insurance Co. in Parsippany for many years before retiring in 1999.
Marjorie was a member of the Quiet Valley Living Historical Society in Pennsylvania.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Donald R. who passed away on 4/29/2014.
Survivors include her sons: David R., John M. & his wife, Diane, Glen R. & his wife, Gabrielle; her daughter, Linda J. Lynch & her husband, Richard; her sister, Irene Balz & her sister-in-law, Jean Thompson. Marjorie is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Heather Cangialosi & her husband, Ray Miller, Dawn Dern & her husband, Scott, Erika Ortel & her husband, Mark & Zak Peloubet; and her treasured great-grandchildren: Bryson & Kailor Ortel.
Funeral Arrangements are private & under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us at www.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Parsippany Fire Department District 5. 200 South Beverwyck Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054 or to the Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm. 347 Quiet Valley Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020