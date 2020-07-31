Marjorie S. Gormley
Green Pond - Marjorie S. Gormley passed peacefully on July 28, 2020. Marjorie was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1923 in Manhattan, NY. She resided in Green Pond, N.J. for 67 years. Predeceased by her husband Vincent (1991), her son Robert (2016) and her five siblings; she leaves beautiful memories to her children, Peter of Beverly Hills, CA, Christopher of Green Pond, NJ, Susan Gormley Niewenhous (Tom) of Lewiston, ID, Geoffrey (Brynn) of Santa Monica, CA and Thomas of Auburn, GA. Her six grandchildren include Stephanie Gormley, Rory Niewenhous, Christina Gormley, Caitlyn Gormley, Phoebe Gormley and Vincent Gormley.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Simon the Apostle Church at 10:00 a.m., 1010 Green Pond Rd, Newfoundland, NJ. A live stream of the service will be available through St. Simon's Facebook page. Donations in her memory may be made to the Green Pond First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 251 Newfoundland, NJ 07435 or to St. Simon the Apostle Church. For complete obituary and to send a condolence, please go to www.normandean.com