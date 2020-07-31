1/
Marjorie S. Gormley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie S. Gormley

Green Pond - Marjorie S. Gormley passed peacefully on July 28, 2020. Marjorie was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1923 in Manhattan, NY. She resided in Green Pond, N.J. for 67 years. Predeceased by her husband Vincent (1991), her son Robert (2016) and her five siblings; she leaves beautiful memories to her children, Peter of Beverly Hills, CA, Christopher of Green Pond, NJ, Susan Gormley Niewenhous (Tom) of Lewiston, ID, Geoffrey (Brynn) of Santa Monica, CA and Thomas of Auburn, GA. Her six grandchildren include Stephanie Gormley, Rory Niewenhous, Christina Gormley, Caitlyn Gormley, Phoebe Gormley and Vincent Gormley.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Simon the Apostle Church at 10:00 a.m., 1010 Green Pond Rd, Newfoundland, NJ. A live stream of the service will be available through St. Simon's Facebook page. Donations in her memory may be made to the Green Pond First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 251 Newfoundland, NJ 07435 or to St. Simon the Apostle Church. For complete obituary and to send a condolence, please go to www.normandean.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.
16 Righter Avenue
Denville, NJ 07834
(973) 627-1880
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norman Dean Home for Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved