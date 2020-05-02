|
|
Marjorie S. Reinhard
Florham Park - Marjorie Louise Schill Reinhard (Margie) died peacefully on April 27, 2020, at the age of 95. Margie grew up in Newark, attended Weequahic High School (class of 1941), and received her teaching degree from The College of New Jersey. She touched many young lives teaching Language Arts at the Ridgedale Avenue Middle School in Florham Park. Her passion for community involvement was evident from the many organizations she supported. Margie's faith was practiced at the Church of the Redeemer where she started the Youth Choir, which flourished under her leadership. She was also a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, leading the Confirmation program and working at the Homeless Shelter. An avid golfer, Margie was a member of Baltusrol Golf Club for many years, serving a term as the Chairperson of Women's Golf. She was also a member of Quail Ridge Country Club in Boynton Beach, Florida.
Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 74 years Dr. Richard Reinhard (a longtime Whippany dentist), her son Dr. Thomas Reinhard, her daughter Mrs. Beth Batastini, daughter-in-law Cynthia Reinhard, and son-in-law Bradley Batastini. Margie had a special relationship with her 5 grandchildren: Blaire Perrin, Eric Allatta, Danielle Merzatta, Gray Reinhard, and Richard Reinhard, and her adored 6 great-grandchildren. She will be terribly missed by her family and all those she touched. Her holiday piano playing and music programs will be especially missed, along with her sense of humor and inclusive nature. Margie was predeceased by her parents Edwin and Elizabeth Schill and her sister Elizabeth MacQuigg.
Condolences can be sent to Rowe Funeral Home at www.rowefuneral.com. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Homeless Solutions at www.hsinj.org or by mail to Homeless Solutions, 3 Wing Drive, Suite 245,Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927.
Published in Daily Record from May 2 to May 3, 2020