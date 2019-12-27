|
|
Mark Clyde Jones, 63, died on December 25, 2019 in Andover, NJ. He was born on April 8, 1956 in Hollywood, CA. He was a graduate of Morristown High School Class of 1975 where he was a member of their NJ State Championship Football Team. Mark was also a member of MHS wrestling team and track team. He attended Midland Lutheran College in Lincoln, Nebraska where he continued his football career. Mark is predeceased by his parents, Nellie (Ludlow) and Clyde Jones. He is survived by his siblings Craig, Nathlyn and Wayne Jones and many cousins and friends. A memorial visitation will be held at the Doyle Funeral Home (www.doylefh.com) 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Saturday from 1-4PM with a service at 3:30PM.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019