|
|
Mark E. Dikovics
Toms River - Mark E. Dikovics, 63, of Toms River, NJ, formerly of Montville, NJ, died unexpectedly at his home on November 9, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Justin Shepard, his grandson, Benjamin; a sister, Anne Swift, a brother, Bruce Dikovics, his uncles Christopher and Steven Dikovics and their families. He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Jean Dikovics.
Mark was born in Montclair, NJ on June 25, 1956. He studied at Cooper Union, NJIT and Stevens Institute of Technology, earning degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.
Professionally, he worked on technical projects at over a dozen companies. At the end of his 35-year career, Mark was an in-demand consultant working in computer science, IT and project management before retiring to the shore in 2018.
Mark was a beloved father to Kim and a cherished friend to many. He loved the beach, and spent many vacations scuba diving. He was a talented photographer. Mark combined his skill as an engineer with his love of music into a hobby constructing high-end audio speakers for family and friends. He was caring, witty and intelligent. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 20th from 7-9pm at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). For further information, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019