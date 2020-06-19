Mark Flynn
Denville - Mark Flynn passed peacefully at home on June 12, 2020. He was 67. Private family services were held at the Norman Dean Funeral Home, Denville. For complete obituary and to send condolences to Mark's family, please go to www.normandean.com.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.