Mark J. Gallagher



Hopatcong - Mark passed away on October 4, 2020 at his home in Hopatcong. He was 61 years old. Born In New Brunswick, NJ, Mark grew up in Metuchen and Morristown. He graduated from Morristown High School and DeVry Institute. Mark was self-employed in Home Repairs before working at the NJ Department of Transportation.



Mark loved camping, hiking with his dog Sparky and had a passion for astronomy using his telescope to take pictures of the night sky and nature.



Mark is predeceased by his parents Barbara and George G. Gallagher, his brother Francis X. Gallagher and wife Carol Tedesco. Surviving is his brother John in Macedon, NY and 8 sisters, Kathleen, Patricia Cranmer, Theresa Reid, Margaret Floeck, his twin Mary Higgins, Elizabeth Langenohl, Rebecca Graney and Ann, 4 brothers-in-law, 21 nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews and 1 great, great nephew.



Services are private for immediate family.









