1/
Mark J. Gallagher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark J. Gallagher

Hopatcong - Mark passed away on October 4, 2020 at his home in Hopatcong. He was 61 years old. Born In New Brunswick, NJ, Mark grew up in Metuchen and Morristown. He graduated from Morristown High School and DeVry Institute. Mark was self-employed in Home Repairs before working at the NJ Department of Transportation.

Mark loved camping, hiking with his dog Sparky and had a passion for astronomy using his telescope to take pictures of the night sky and nature.

Mark is predeceased by his parents Barbara and George G. Gallagher, his brother Francis X. Gallagher and wife Carol Tedesco. Surviving is his brother John in Macedon, NY and 8 sisters, Kathleen, Patricia Cranmer, Theresa Reid, Margaret Floeck, his twin Mary Higgins, Elizabeth Langenohl, Rebecca Graney and Ann, 4 brothers-in-law, 21 nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews and 1 great, great nephew.

Services are private for immediate family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved