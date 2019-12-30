|
Marleigh Anne Swalina
Bellefonte, PA - Marleigh Anne Swalina, 78, of Bellefonte, PA, formerly of Hopatcong, NJ died December 22, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College, PA.
Born July 31, 1941 in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Walter R. and Martha (Fenn) Raynor.
In 1971 she married Chester A. Swalina, who preceded her in death in 2002.
Marleigh is survived by her son, Chet Swalina and his wife Lisa of Bellefonte and a sister Fran Ross of Manhattan, NY.
Marleigh graduated from Andrew Jackson HS in Cambria Heights in 1959 and then from the Bellevue School of Nursing in 1962. She eventually left the nursing profession after relocating with her husband to Hopatcong, NJ, where she focused on raising her only son. She was a devoted wife and mother, had many close friends in her community, and was an avid bowler. Marleigh was a victim of dementia for the last four years of her life. She will be truly missed.
Private interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Watertown CT.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Marleigh's name may be made to the Bellevue Alumnae Association, 425 East 25th Street, New York, NY 10010-2547.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020