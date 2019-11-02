Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ
Liturgy
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Martyr R. C. Church
Madison, NJ
Marlene A. McCall

Marlene A. McCall Obituary
Marlene A. McCall

Madison - Marlene A. McCall (née Papa), 68, of Madison, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Funeral services begin at 9AM on Monday at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment held privately. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Marlene's life on Sunday from 2PM to 6PM at the funeral home. For the complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
