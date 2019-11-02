|
Marlene A. McCall
Madison - Marlene A. McCall (née Papa), 68, of Madison, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Funeral services begin at 9AM on Monday at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr Church, Madison. Interment held privately. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Marlene's life on Sunday from 2PM to 6PM at the funeral home. For the complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019