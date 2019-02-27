|
|
Marlene F. Morrell
Morristown - Marlene F. Morrell, 81, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Morris Hills Center, Morristown. She was born in Dover and recently resided in Morristown. Marlene was a laundry attendant for Dover General Hospital and she retired in 1995 after 22 years of service. She loved cooking, cleaning, knitting, word searches, bingo, and going to the Dover Grill and Travelers Diner in Dover. She is survived by her angel, mom & Best Friend Helen McCullough, her cousins Billy Heymore and Betty Lake, her brother Donald Robinson. She was predeceased by her husband Malcom "Mack" in 2018.
Visitation Friday, 11:00 am - 12:00 pm March 1, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral service to follow also at the funeral Home. Interment at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to: Ironia Free Methodist Church 298 Dover Chester Road, Randolph, NJ 07869.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2019