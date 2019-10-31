|
Marlene McCall
Madison - Marlene A. McCall (née Papa), of Madison, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the age of 68.
Marlene is survived by her loving sister, Diane Primavera and her husband, John of Morristown; two cherished nephews, John and Michael; and many cousins and dear friends.
Marlene was born in Summit on November 5, 1950 to the late Frank and Ann Papa. She was raised in Madison and was a graduate of Madison High School. She entered the legal field after graduating college and for most of her career was a legal secretary and paralegal. She had a long career with the Beneficial Management Corporation of Morristown and worked for Princeton Medical Center prior to her retirement. Marlene was an ardent history buff. She was fascinated by U.S. history, and was particularly well read in the era of the Civil War. She also attended reenactments, and collected and sold antiques.
Throughout her life, Marlene was a generous and thoughtful person. She was a dedicated friend to many and never looked for anything in return. Marlene was an avid volunteer, especially at Princeton Medical Center, where she coordinated a program providing activities, gifts and holiday events, and comfort items for resident patients with cancer. She also volunteered her time mentoring as a Big Sister, feeding elderly hospital patients on her lunch hours, and working with literacy programs for adults. The full extent of Marlene's help and charity to others remains unknown to her family and friends, as she was humble throughout her life and never boasted.
Marlene's life was full of goodwill and positivity. Her legacy will shine bright in the hearts of all that she helped, and especially those of her family and all her dear friends.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00 AM on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10:00 AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr R. C. Church, Madison. Interment will be held privately for the family. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Marlene's life on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, it was Marlene's desire that charitable contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Noah's Ark Animal Welfare Center, 915 US-46, Ledgewood, NJ 07852.
For further information or for condolences to the family, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019