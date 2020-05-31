Martha C. McConnell
Chester - Martha was always there. A devoted wife, mother of two and grandmother of five, Martha was always there. Martha was there for babysitting, family gatherings, sporting events, concerts, parades, and community events that involved her family and her friends. It was therefore appropriate that Martha's family was there at her bedside sharing, talking, showing off cap and gown, playing music and singing just hours before she was no longer here. Martha passed peacefully in the early hours of Sunday morning, May 24, with her husband and children at her side.
Her husband, Ronald, has lost a faithful companion of 54 years. The Community Presbyterian Church in Chester has lost a faithful servant. Virginia Tech's Hokies, Princeton's Tigers and Kittatinny's Cougars have all lost a devoted fan. The marching bands, jazz ensembles, wind ensembles, orchestras and choirs of Princeton University and Kittatinny High School have lost an enthusiastic audience member. Martha's friends have lost a loyal companion who cherished their company.
Martha was born and raised in Virginia's New River Valley, one of six children of Richard and Dorothy Coombe. She graduated from Radford College, then the women's campus of Virginia Tech, as a math teacher. She married Ronald McConnell, a Virginia Tech graduate, in 1966. Martha and Ronald followed Ronald's job with Bell Labs from North Carolina to New Jersey. They settled in Chester Borough. Martha was active in the Chester Soccer Association as registrar, coach and player. She was a steady supporter of the music, academic competitions and sports of West Morris Mendham High School, from which her children, Stephanie and Matthew, graduated. After the children left for college, Martha began a 25-year career in pathology at Ciba-Geigy / Ciba / Novartis.
Martha mastered the art of grandmothering. Nathaniel, Thomas, Susanna, Jessica, and Brian all knew Martha's abiding love and presence in their lives. She placed the highest priority on being there for every performance, sporting event, church event and milestone in their lives. Martha often confessed, "I am embarrassed of how proud I am of my grandchildren." With her oldest granddaughter heading to Lafayette College in the Fall, Martha was making room in her Hokie and Tiger wardrobe for Leopard gear. Although she can no longer be "there" in person, she will be always be "there" in spirit and love. Cancer took Martha's body, but Martha's love and presence endures and will always be there.
Martha was predeceased by her parents, her beloved Aunt, Nancy Noetzel, and her sister Nancy Lee Richardson. Martha is survived by her husband, Ronald McConnell of Chester, and her children: Stephanie Hontz and husband Mark of Fredon, and Matthew McConnell and wife Cynthia of Long Valley. Martha most reluctantly leaves her grandchildren: Nathaniel Hontz (22), Thomas Hontz (20), Susanna Hontz (17), Jessica McConnell (3) and Brian McConnell (1). Martha is survived by her siblings: Marian Hess and her husband LaRue; Dorothy Ney; Richard Coombe and Janet Davis; by sister-in-law Theresa Lane and her husband Charlie, and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A virtual memorial service will be recorded at the Community Presbyterian Church of Chester and will be posted on the church's YouTube channel at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Community Presbyterian Church of Chester, 220 Main Street, Chester, New Jersey 07930; https://cpcchester.org.
Published in Daily Record from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.