|
|
Martha Dwyer-Bergman
On Thursday, October 31st, 2019, Martha Dwyer-Bergman, loving mother, and grandmother, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born in Buffalo, New York on July 8th, 1951. She attended high school in East Aurora, New York before attending Eisenhower College in Seneca Falls, New York. She met her late husband Andrew when they both worked at Fisher Price Toys in East Aurora, New York. They finally settled in Mountain Lakes, New Jersey where they spent over thirty years. Martha owned and taught in Montessori schools until her retirement in 2017. She moved to Eliot, Maine in that same year to be closer to her family. Martha was a loving, strong, force to be reckoned with. She had a self proclaimed "snarky" sense of humor and never held back from speaking her mind. She loved playing cards with her friends, attending classes in the crafts, and going to the theater. She also loved all of her family and friends fiercely. When her husband Andrew was diagnosed with cancer, she happily put her career on hold to care for him. They were each others "carebears". Martha's proudest achievement though, was being a grandmother, or Ama as her family all knew her by. Her grandson Caleb was the love of her life. Since her move to Maine, she made it a point to attend every moment of her grandson's life. They were often seen grabbing lunch together, hanging out, playing the piano, and going on adventures. Martha was preceded in death by her mother Virginia, her father Francis (Mike), and her husband Andrew. She is survived by her brother Michael, her sister-in-law Carmen, daughter Juliana, her son-in-law John, grandson Caleb, and her nieces Carly and Cristen. A celebration of life for Martha will be held on November 8th starting at 4 pm, at the Elks Club, in Portsmouth, NH. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to, Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, PO Box 518 Deer Isle, Maine 04627, in Martha's name. She and her husband Andrew spent the best summers of their lives attending classes together at Haystack.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019