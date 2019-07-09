|
Martha Jones
Boonton - Martha Jones, 87, of Boonton passed away on June 26, 2019.
Martha was a graduate of Douglass College. She taught home economics in the Montville Township School District and was a member of the New Jersey Education Association, the Morris County Retired Educators Association and the Friendship Club of Boonton. She was a Past-President of the College Club of Dover.
Martha is survived by her children Kathleen Harris (James), Mary Ann Reilly (Peter), Judy Donlin (James) and Kenn Jones, her granddaughters Rebecca and Shannon Reilly, and her sister-in-law Joan Ferraiuolo. Martha was predeceased by her beloved husband Kenneth, her brothers, and her sisters and brothers-in-law.
Funeral Services were held privately under the direction of Dangler, Lewis, and Carey Funeral Home in Boonton. Donations in memory of Martha may be made to New Hope Manor, a substance abuse treatment center where Martha volunteered. (New Hope Manor, 35 Hillside Rd., Barryville, NY 12719 or www.newhopemanor.org).
