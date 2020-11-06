1/
Martin Henes Sr.
Martin Henes, Sr.

Denville - Martin E. Henes, Sr. was peacefully called home to the Lord at sunrise on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He shared 96 years of love and patriotism with everyone he met. In honor of Martin and his love and dedication to our country, private family services will be held appropriately on Veterans Day this year, Wednesday, November 11, 2020. In celebration of Martins life, Military Honors will be rendered. Donations in his memory may be made to the good work of the American Legion Parsippanong Post 249, PO Box 196, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034. For complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com.

"Well done good and faithful servant!"






